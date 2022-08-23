Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 1,273.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

