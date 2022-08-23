Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 9,931 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. American National Bank increased its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CSX by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

