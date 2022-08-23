Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

