Clear Street Markets LLC Has $700,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,092 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 902.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 1,893,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,086,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after buying an additional 1,781,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

