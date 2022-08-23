Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $314,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

