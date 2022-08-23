Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 386,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,049,000 after buying an additional 85,727 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 372,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

