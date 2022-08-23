Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 141.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

