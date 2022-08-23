CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Down 6.3%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 137,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 445,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$112.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$41.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

