Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,401,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3,237.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 188,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 86,243 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62.

