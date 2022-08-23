Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $226.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average is $264.25.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

