Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $200.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.