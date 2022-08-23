Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 30,435 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

