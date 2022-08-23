Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 929 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

