Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $323.10 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $307.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 995,735 shares of company stock valued at $319,709,051. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

