Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.37. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

