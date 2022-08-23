Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in MetLife by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 48,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 164,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in MetLife by 28.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,291,000 after buying an additional 96,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.