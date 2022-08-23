Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,593 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.