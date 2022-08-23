Comparing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -14.83% -22.86% -14.46% Beyond Commerce -44.54% N/A -35.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toast and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $1.71 billion 5.65 -$487.00 million ($1.59) -11.83 Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.73 -$9.16 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

38.9% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Toast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Toast and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 6 8 0 2.47 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $27.68, suggesting a potential upside of 47.15%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

Toast beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

