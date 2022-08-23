Comparing First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and FFBW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $55.04 million 2.28 $14.19 million $1.01 8.88 FFBW $12.28 million 5.91 $1.56 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Northern Community Bancorp and FFBW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.36% 10.02% 0.75% FFBW N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats FFBW on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises of commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes rental, and other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full-service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; a residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

About FFBW

(Get Rating)

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It operates through three full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, and Milwaukee County. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.