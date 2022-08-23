Comparing Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and Second Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.95% 17.39% 8.57% Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, indicating that its stock price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Landsea Homes and Second Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and Second Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion 0.27 $52.79 million $1.68 4.09 Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Second Street Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Corporation is a subsidiary of Landsea Holdings Corporation.

About Second Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.