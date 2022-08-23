Comparing Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) & International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD)

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) and International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Weave Communications and International Card Establishment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weave Communications 0 5 5 0 2.50 International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weave Communications currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Weave Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.5% of Weave Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Weave Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Weave Communications and International Card Establishment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weave Communications -43.69% -219.35% -33.56% International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weave Communications and International Card Establishment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weave Communications $115.87 million 3.22 -$51.69 million ($1.81) -3.17 International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Card Establishment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weave Communications.

Summary

Weave Communications beats International Card Establishment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weave Communications

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current customers, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Weave Text Messaging to communicate with customers; Weave Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Weave Team, a group messaging solution that helps businesses and their team members communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App to text customers, request payments, and receive and make calls. It also offers Weave Reviews to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing, an email system; Web Assistant Appointment Requests and Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential customers online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Customer Insights to collect payments faster, improve personalized engagement with each customer, and recommend follow-up items; and Analytics to identify unscheduled treatments, canceled appointments, unpaid invoices, and other needs. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to fill out critical information; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message or email reminders. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, physical therapy, home services, audiology, medical specialty services, and podiatry industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About International Card Establishment

(Get Rating)

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.