Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Truist Financial

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 214.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. Compugen has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

