Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Cut by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.19. 12,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

