Contrasting Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) & Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -59.72% -39.37% Yubo International Biotech -397.46% -388.46% -41.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 294.96%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Yubo International Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 55.90 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 9.53 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 5.36, suggesting that its stock price is 436% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

