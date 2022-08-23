CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

CRMD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,232. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 25,202.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.87%. On average, research analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

