CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Down 4.3%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $163.70 and last traded at $163.70. Approximately 497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.88 and a 200 day moving average of $157.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.95.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $161,348.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $161,348.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $165,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 454,920 shares in the company, valued at $75,330,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,352 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 5,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $5,855,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

