CPCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.75 Million (CPC)

CPCoin (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. CPCoin has a market capitalization of $14.75 million and approximately $132,318.00 worth of CPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,282.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00129268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00073343 BTC.

CPCoin Profile

CPCoin (CPC) is a coin. CPCoin’s official Twitter account is @cpchain_io.

Buying and Selling CPCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system.

