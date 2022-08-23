CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

