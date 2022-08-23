CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
