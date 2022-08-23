CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.