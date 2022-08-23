CPUcoin Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (CPU)

CPUcoin (CPU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, CPUcoin has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One CPUcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. CPUcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.11 million and $117,188.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CPUcoin

CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.

