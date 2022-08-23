CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Cap Reaches $148,607.22

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $148,607.22 and $293.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

