Credit Suisse Group Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.1 %

BJ opened at $72.21 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after buying an additional 603,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

