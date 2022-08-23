Credits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50,343.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Credits has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $50,343.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

