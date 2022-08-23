Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,132 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

