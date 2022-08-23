Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 98,959 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 176.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,959 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $273.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

