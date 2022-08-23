Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

ADP stock opened at $256.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.92. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

