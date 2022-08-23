Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.55. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

