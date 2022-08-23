Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,464 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Yamana Gold worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $62,726,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,865 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,390,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.31. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

