Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.83 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $376.45 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

