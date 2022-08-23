Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

