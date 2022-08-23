Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $9.98 Million in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,711,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $30.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

