Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

