Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,256 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,265,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ford Motor by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 362,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 229,437 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on F. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.