Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,446 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.10.

Shares of CMI opened at $224.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.85 and a 200 day moving average of $205.45. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

