Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.