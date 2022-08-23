CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Cut by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 0.8% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.48. 86,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,367. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.21.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

