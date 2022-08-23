Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $177.80.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

