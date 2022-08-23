Crown (CRW) Hits Market Capitalization of $600,469.39

Crown (CRW) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 81.9% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $600,469.39 and $1,562.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,282.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00577478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00254862 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020650 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,336,658 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

