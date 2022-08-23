Crowny (CRWNY) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $603,236.92 and approximately $86,042.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00084286 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00770129 BTC.
Crowny Coin Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Crowny Coin Trading
