Crowny (CRWNY) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $603,236.92 and approximately $86,042.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00084286 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00770129 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.