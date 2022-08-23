CRYPTO20 (C20) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $6.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,318.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00129620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00075449 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,403,610 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

